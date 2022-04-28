Service of Morning Prayer held May 1
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 1, followed by fellowship time. This week’s Gospel reading comes from John 21:1-19. Masks and social distancing are required.
Study of Lord’s Prayer continues
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church continues its series studying the Lord’s Prayer. Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will use scripture from Matthew to look in depth at the prayer Jesus taught his disciples, so that we may truly understand what Jesus was teaching. The “big, brown church” offers Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
Weekly lesson focuses on offerings and forgiveness
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — May 1 is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals and to donate the value of those meals to support the less fortunate. Members are also encouraged to share personal testimonies with one another during the Sacrament Service and/or in their homes or other meetings. Sunday school classes will be held the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 2 is based on Exodus 35-40 and Leviticus 1,16 and 19 with a focus on how the Lord wants us to make offerings with a willing heart and how we can be forgiven of our sins through the atonement of Jesus Christ.
First Sunday potluck follows worship
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service on Sunday, May 1, will expound on Jesus Christ showing himself to people in his resurrected body. John 21 says, “Jesus revealed Himself again to the disciples by the Sea of Tiberias” (verse 1). The disciples were doing what was the profession of some of them previously — fishing, “but that night they caught nothing” (verse 3). Jesus provided some direction on how to fish and they caught a large quantity. Jesus then invited them to eat food he had prepared. Jesus continues to give humankind direction on how to do things and invites us to be with him.
Following the Divine Service will be the monthly First Sunday potluck, Junior Confirmation class and a meeting of the elders.
Service includes baptism, reception of new members and Communion
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, May 1, at 9 a.m. The sermon is titled “What Next?” and is based on the Gospel of John 21:1-19. The service will include a baptism and reception of new members as well as Holy Communion. Fellowship time will follow the service.
The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on April 30.
How do you experience spirituality?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
—The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.