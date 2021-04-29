Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Special events this week by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints include the 2021 BYU Women’s Conference, which will be broadcast starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, April 29-30, along with a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on Sunday, May 2, at 5 p.m. Elder and Sister Rasband will speak Friday at the Women’s Conference and Elder and Sister Stevenson will be the guest speakers at the Young Adult Devotional. All who wish to attend are welcome to these virtual meetings; visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for ways to access them.This Sunday, May 2 also is Fast Sunday for members.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 3 is on Doctrine and Covenants sections 46-48. These instructions to early members directed them to welcome visitors to worship services, provided information on the “gifts of the spirit” and declared the need for members to keep a history of the church.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will meet for an in-person worship service Sunday, May 2, at 9 a.m. COVID precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday. The service will be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church Sunday, May 2, will expound on John 15:1-8. In these verses Jesus identifies that he is the source of proper spiritual thoughts, beliefs and actions. He uses the imagery of being the grapevine that provides sustenance to the branches and assures us that we “are already clean because of the Word that I have spoken to you” (vs. 3). God’s word is surely powerful and effective. After the service is a First Sunday meal followed by a meeting of the elders.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRAND — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will resume in-person worship Sunday, May 2, with a service of Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and member emails on Sunday afternoon or evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.