La Grande churches plan ecumenical Good Friday service

LA GRANDE — A group of La Grande churches are hosting an ecumenical Good Friday service to be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Other congregations involved in the service are St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, United Methodist Church, First Christian Church and Zion Lutheran Church. All are welcome to join the April 7 service, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

