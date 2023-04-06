La Grande churches plan ecumenical Good Friday service
LA GRANDE — A group of La Grande churches are hosting an ecumenical Good Friday service to be held at the First Presbyterian Church. Other congregations involved in the service are St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, United Methodist Church, First Christian Church and Zion Lutheran Church. All are welcome to join the April 7 service, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Holy Week services held in Union
UNION — The Union Baptist Church will meet for a 6 p.m. service on Good Friday, April 7. On Easter Sunday, April 9, the church is partnering with Carpenter’s House for a sunrise service at 7 a.m. in the park. Easter brunch will be served at the Baptist Church at 8:45 a.m., and the Easter service will begin at 10 a.m.
The ‘Mostly Social Book Club’ will not meet Easter Sunday
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will observe Maundy Thursday with a 6 p.m. service April 6, led by Rev. Katy Anderson. On Good Friday, April 7, the congregation is participating in an ecumenical Good Friday service at the First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, April 9, an Easter communion service will be held at 10 a.m. with Anderson officiating.
On the following Wednesday there will be a Bible class on Lent with a soup and bread supper in the basement of the church. Led by Linda Hale, the evening program will begin at 6 p.m.
There will not be a “Mostly Social Book Club” gathering this Sunday evening, because of Easter, but the group will meet the following Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. in the basement of the church. Bring a favorite food and book to share.
Easter sermon title is ‘He Is Risen!’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter this Sunday, April 9, beginning at 11 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion, and the sermon, based on Matthew 28:1-10, is titled “He Is Risen!” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
A book group meets in the downstairs library on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The book currently being discussed is “White Fragility.”
On Friday, April 7, the Methodist congregation is participating in an ecumenical Good Friday service at the First Presbyterian Church beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Maundy Thursday evening gathering includes meal and worship service
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday, April 9, with worship at 10:30 a.m. Junior Church will not be held this week. Adult Bible study is offered before the service, beginning at 9 a.m.
The church is hosting a Maundy Thursday meal on April 6 at 5:30 p.m., followed by a special service at 6:15 p.m., both held in the Fellowship Hall upstairs. The congregation is joining an ecumenical Good Friday service at the First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m. April 7.
Other upcoming events include a Bunco gathering on Saturday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m. at the church. The men’s group meets Monday, April 10, at 11 a.m., and the Christian Women’s Fellowship is having a Spring Luncheon at noon on Saturday, April 15.
Easter morning sermon drawn from Matthew 28
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church, in La Grande, will worship Easter Sunday, April 9, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and teaching from Matthew 28:1-10 in a sermon titled “He Is Risen!” Fellowship time will follow the service.
The Zion congregation is participating in the Good Friday ecumenical service April 7 at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
First Presidency announces Easter services, releases special messages
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement about Easter Sunday worship services: “Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in commemoration of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Sacrament meeting that day provides an opportunity to feature Christ-centered messages and sacred music. All other Sunday meetings should be canceled that day. During the Easter season we can strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ and share His gospel with others as we consider His life and mission. We may appropriately invite friends and family to join us that day to receive messages of hope, peace, the reality of immortality, and the possibility of eternal life through the Savior’s atoning sacrifice.”
President Russell M. Nelson has also provided special Easter messages about forgiveness and humility that can be found on the church’s website and in a talk he gave during the Sunday morning session of the General Conference.
The ”Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 10 is based on Matthew 15-17 and Luke 7-9 and focuses on the importance of a personal testimony of Jesus Christ.
Easter message considers all creation visible and invisible
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church will meet throughout Holy Week in La Grande and will also hold an afternoon service on Easter in Enterprise.
La Grande’s Maundy Thursday service begins at 6:30 p.m. April 6 and a Good Friday service is at 6:30 p.m. April 7. The resurrection of Jesus Christ will be celebrated on Easter Sunday, April 9, with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and a Divine Service beginning at 10 a.m. in La Grande. The afternoon Easter service in Enterprise begins at 2 p.m.
The teaching on Easter Sunday will consider all creation visible and invisible being involved with Christ’s victorious rising from the dead. Matthew 28:2 says: “And behold there was a great earthquake, for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven came and rolled back the stone and sat on it.” Invisible angel, felt and visible earthquakes and stones — Immanuel (which means “God with us”) impacting all creation.
