Congregation gathers for Palm Sunday procession
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for a Palm Sunday Service on April 10 at 11 a.m. Those who attend will meet downstairs for a procession to the church. The service will include a Gospel reading from Luke 22:14-23:56. Fellowship will follow immediately after worship. Masks and social distancing are required.
Greeting Jesus with palms and rejoicing
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Palm Sunday, April 10, with palms and rejoicing at a 10:30 a.m. worship service. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Save Us,” will explore John 12:12-15 and Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem and his conviction to complete the journey before him. Communion is a weekly part of the worship service and all are invited to join the congregation at the Lord’s Table.
Palm Sunday service streamed live
LA GRANDE— Zion Lutheran Church will meet for worship on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 9 a.m. Masks are not required, though are recommended for those at risk. The service will begin in the Fellowship Hall, then process with palms into the sanctuary. The service will include Holy Communion, and a time of fellowship time will follow. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on April 9.
Stake activity planned for youth on April 9
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have a stake primary activity on Saturday, April 9, for youth ages 7-11. Activities for the south end of the stake will be at the Baker church building from 10 a.m. to noon, and activities for the north end of the stake will be at the Island City building from 2-4 p.m. Hot dogs and ice cream will be served, and children are welcome to bring a friend. Contact local church leaders for more information.
Recordings, summaries and statistical reports from last weekend’s General Conference are available on the church’s website.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 11 is titled “Easter” and is based on the Bible, Book of Mormon and Doctrine & Covenants scriptures listed in the lesson, providing all the opportunity to study and prepare for the Easter celebration of the Atonement and Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Gospel story comes to life
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church — aka “the big brown church” — on Palm Sunday, April 10, will meet for worship at 11 a.m. The service will tell the story of the last week of Jesus’ life, including his trial before Pilate, through dramatic enactment, readings and music, in preparation for his triumphant resurrection. Interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will lead this special service. Bible study, which is currently discussing 1 Corinthians, precedes the service at 9:30 a.m.
How do you experience spirituality?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver. com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
— The Observer
