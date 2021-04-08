Spiritual Life Highlights
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 12 covers the first revelations to the early saints when they were commanded to “gather” in Ohio.
This was the beginning of a westward migration, driven by opposition, that would ultimately take them to Utah many years later. These revelations, as recorded in Doctrine and Covenants Sections 37-40, were received by Joseph Smith in December 1830 and January 1831, just a few months after the church was officially organized on April 6, 1830, and created a great test of the faith of these early members.
Meeting times for various wards are changing as church leaders continue to work toward restoring the worship services we were familiar with before the onset of COVID-19. Members should contact their ward leadership for updates on the local schedule.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in-person Sunday, April 11, due to COVID-19. The congregation will not gather in person until at least late April.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — The worship service at Zion Lutheran Church Sunday, April 11, begins at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks, social distancing, and there will not be a coffee hour. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — For the Second Sunday of Easter, Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon will use the Gospel of John chapter 20 in which Jesus makes his appearance sharing with them “Peace be with you.” These words were followed with evidence that he had resurrected. Further peace was announced with the forgiveness of sins through another method that he instituted. Jesus was patient with the troubled disciple Thomas and provided a blessing for all of us with the words “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:29b).
Services in La Grande begin at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
