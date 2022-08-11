John Nilsen

John Nilsen, a pianist, guitarist, vocalist and composer, will be performing a free concert at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.

 Contributed Photo

Free concert features Jon Nilsen on Friday, Aug. 12

ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church is hosting a free John Nilsen concert on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Nilsen is a pianist, guitarist, vocalist and composer. Because his father was a rural minister, he has a passion for rural churches and enjoys playing for their small congregations.

