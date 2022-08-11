Free concert features Jon Nilsen on Friday, Aug. 12
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church is hosting a free John Nilsen concert on Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Nilsen is a pianist, guitarist, vocalist and composer. Because his father was a rural minister, he has a passion for rural churches and enjoys playing for their small congregations.
Nilsen was born in Seattle and raised in Portland. He began studying classical piano at the age of 6 and recorded his first collection of original piano solos, “Sea of Inspiration,” in 1983 with Eagle Records in Los Angeles.
Nilsen will play a variety of music, including church hymns, in the church sanctuary. The concert is open to the community and all are welcome to attend. The church has a ramp for wheelchair access.
Sunday service will be streamed and recorded
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran meets for worship on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 9 a.m. The sermon, based on Jeremiah 23:23-29 and Luke 12:49-56, is titled “Fire!” Holy Communion will be served. Fellowship time will follow the service.
The service will be streamed live and will be available later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Aug. 13.
His word is like fire, purifying and strengthening
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — This Sunday, Aug. 14, Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande at 10 a.m. will have a Matins service (a morning service with a lot of singing) and a Divine service in Enterprise at 2 p.m. The text used will be from Luke 12:49-53, in which Jesus says, “I came to cast fire on the earth,” referring to the refining fire through his word. A refining fire purifies and strengthens. In the Old Testament reading, the Prophet Jeremiah wrote, “Is not My Word like fire, declares the Lord, and like a hammer that breaks the rock in pieces?” (Jeremiah 23:29).
Weekly lessons available on Gospel Library app
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The youth and adult leaders of the La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a pioneer trek this week in Wyoming, pulling handcarts and celebrating the church’s pioneer heritage.
Members of the congregation will speak during Sacrament services on Sunday, Aug. 14, with Relief Society, youth group and Priesthood meetings during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 15 is based on select chapters from Psalms. Lessons will focus on where to turn when facing the struggles of this life and about our Savior’s infinite mercy. For lesson details, download the free Gospel Library mobile app or visit the church website.
Message is drawn from Psalm 100
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will worship on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message challenges us to “Shout for Joy!” He will reference Psalm 100:1-5, which in part states: “Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness.”
Morning prayer services at the lake open to all
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” each Sunday in July and August at 8 a.m. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
Celebrate a century of United Methodist Wallowa Lake Camp
WALLOWA LAKE — United Methodist Wallowa Lake Camp will celebrate its century mark Aug. 19-20 with “100 Years Around the Campfire,” an event for everyone to visit and experience the camp. On Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., there will be a free dulcimer concert. The next day, beginning at 1 p.m., will include tours of the camp, history, crafts, singing, a camp store, refreshments, silent and live auctions, a dinner and a campfire. Come for the day, spend the night or stay for the weekend. For more information, contact directors David and Peggy Lovegren at 541-432-1271 or wallowalakecamp@gmail.com or visit www.wallowalake.gocamping.org.
Pendleton church hosts weekly outdoor song circle
PENDLETON — On Tuesday evenings, Peace Lutheran Church is holding an outdoor song circle at 6 p.m. in the church’s outdoor courtyard, accessible from Carden between Eighth and Ninth streets. This gathering is for anyone who would like to sing. People of any faith and background are welcome to join, and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The Observer seeks local spirituality content
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page. We also invite thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
