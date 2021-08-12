BYU Education Week, Aug. 16-20, will offer classes for all ages
LA GRANDE STAKE — The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints will hold ward conferences for the Enterprise and John Day wards on Sunday Aug. 15. High Council members will be speaking in other area wards on Elder Rasband’s April Conference talk titled “Behold! I Am a God of Miracles.”
BYU Education Week is Aug. 16-20, with hundreds of classes for youth and adults. Elder Uchtdorf will be the devotional speaker on Aug. 17 and his remarks will be broadcast on the BYU affiliated stations. Visit https://educationweek.byu.edu/about or call 801-422-8925 for more information.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 16 is based on Doctrine & Covenants sections 89-92 and includes the Word of Wisdom (Section 89), which is a law of health for the physical and spiritual benefit of God’s children. Called “a principle with promise” (verse 3), it includes instructions about what foods are good for us and those substances to avoid.
Recording of Episcopal service available on Facebook
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks are again required, and social distancing will be observed.
The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members sometime Aug. 15.
Sunday worship at Zion Lutheran offers Communion and fellowship
LA GRANDE — The Sunday morning service at La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 15 and will include Holy Communion. A time of fellowship follows the service. Masks are recommended.
The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Aug. 14.
— The Observer
