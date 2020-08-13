UNION BAPTIST CHURCH
UNION — The Union Baptist Church’s Sunday schedule has changed. Sunday school now begins at 9:45 a.m., and the service is held at 11 a.m.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran this Sunday will use Matthew 15:21-28. In these verses Jesus has been working his ministry of caring for people in the varied needs of health, food and spiritual truth. He goes to a far northern region and he finds his reputation had preceded him. A foreign woman greatly troubled over her daughter’s behavior and spiritual health cried out to him saying: “Have mercy on me, O Lord, Son of David; my daughter is severely oppressed by a demon.” She was persistent in her endeavor and Jesus compliments her with “O woman, great is your faith,” and we are told that her daughter was healed instantly. From this we learn that Jesus is merciful and desires to serve all people.
There will be a church council meeting this Sunday at 11:45 a.m.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH & ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to COVID-19, in-person worship is not being held at either Zion Lutheran Church or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, both pastored by Rev. Roberta Smythe. On Saturday, links to Zion’s online worship service will be posted on the church’s website and Facebook page, and a link to St. Peter’s online worship will be available on its Facebook page. The congregations do not plan to meet in person until after Labor Day.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 17-23 begins a study of the book of Helaman (chapters 1-6). The study manual points out the seemingly never-ending cycle between humility and sinfulness in these chapters is often referred to as the “pride cycle.” This lesson focuses on how to avoid this cycle, find sanctification in our lives, and increase our faith. The study manual, referenced scriptures, and much more are all available for free from the church’s website (www.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org.) or from the free “Gospel Library” app.
Members who have been wondering why the Book of Mormon video series suddenly stopped during the latter chapters of Alma may find the answer and other interesting articles about this, temples and other church activities in the “newsroom” on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website.
JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES
LA GRANDE — This year, the annual Jehovah’s Witnesses conventions across the world have moved to a streaming platform.
This historic decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of local communities. Attendees from La Grande this summer were expecting to attend the three-day event this summer at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington, where the regional conventions have been held since 1992.
The theme of the 2020 convention is “Always Rejoice!” and it comes at a time when many are struggling with how to find happiness amid a pandemic. The virtual program is being released online in six installments from the weekend of July 11-12 through the weekend of Aug. 29-30. The installments may be accessed at any time. Virtual attendance is free and open to all. To view, go www.jw.org and under the “Library” tab choose “JW Broadcasting.”
