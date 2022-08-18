Neighbors gathering begins with outdoor Communion
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Epsicopal Church is hosting a meet your neighbors worship and lunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. All are welcome at the gathering, which will begin with an outdoor Communion service at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and games.
Message emphasizes being known by Jesus
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 21, will use Luke 13:22-29. In these verses a person asked Jesus a pertinent question: “Lord, will those who are saved be few?” (verse 23). In answer, Jesus emphasizes the importance of being known by him. To be known by Jesus is to be taught by him (Jesus is the Word of God) and to be close to him as he gives of himself.
Following the Divine service is Faith’s monthly Church Council meeting in which there will be discussion on lighting and curtains.
Women’s fellowship group prepares for fall bazaar
LA GRANDE — Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Pastor Archie Hook will speak on “Rebuilding the Temple,” drawn from John 2:19-22.
The congregation’s Christian Women’s Fellowship group is preparing for its bazaar in November with crafting workdays on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
Ward services’ speakers to focus on the covenant path
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — This week at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards, speakers during Sacrament services on Sunday, Aug. 21, will be members of the La Grande Stake High Council. They will be speaking on Elder David A. Bendar’s April 2022 Conference talk, “We Heeded Them Not,” in which he taught how we can progress along the covenant path through ordinances and covenants while not heeding what the wicked might say. Sunday school meetings will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 22 is based on select chapters from the Book of Psalms. The main message of this book is to “praise the Lord.” The lesson also focuses on how these scriptures point us to the Lord and how the Lord will comfort and strengthen us. For lesson details, download the free mobile “Gospel Library” app or visit the church website.
Sermon looks at ‘Keeping the Sabbath’
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. The sermon, based on Isaiah 58:9b-14 and Luke 13:10-17, is titled “Keeping the Sabbath.” Holy Communion will be served, and a time of fellowship will follow the service.
The service will be streamed live and also recorded for viewing later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Aug. 20.
Morning prayer services held at Wallowa Lake Chapel
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” each Sunday in August at 8 a.m. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
The Observer seeks local spirituality content
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page. We also invite thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
— The Observer
