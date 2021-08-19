Baptism is at center of Faith Lutheran services
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — During Faith Lutheran Church’s Divine Service in La Grande on Sunday, Aug. 22, a dear person will be united with Jesus Christ through baptism. The service begins at 10 a.m. A second service will be held at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
The sermon at both services will consider some of the traditions of cleansing as the first century people returned from the marketplace in Mark 7. In verse four we read that “there are many other traditions that they observe, such as the washing (‘baptisma’) of cups and pots and copper vessels and dining couches.” The original language used the word “baptisma,” which is useful in helping Christians understand the definition and significance of baptism.
Service of Morning Prayer will be recorded and posted online
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for a service of Morning Prayer on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members on Sunday evening.
Weekly lesson reveals history of new revelation
LA GRANDE — The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has encouraged all members to wear masks and be vaccinated. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org for the entire text of his letter on this topic.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 23 is based on Doctrine & Covenants Section 93. Topics of this lesson are the worship of God and his son, Jesus Christ; the fact that the glory of God is found in truth and light; and the need to keep our homes “in order.” Also be sure to read “Revelation in Context” about how this revelation introduced new ideas to the early saints about the nature of humankind and our premortal lives with God.
All invited to join in outdoor hymn sing
UNION COUNTY — The Grande Ronde Mennonite Church will host its annual outdoor hymn sing beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Riverside Park in La Grande. All are invited to come sing, listen and stay for refreshments and fellowship afterward.
Pastor Hook installed as minister of First Christian Church
LA GRANDE — Archie Hook will be installed as the minister of the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Aug. 22. His message will be “The Foundation,” referring to 1 Corinthians 3:10-15. He is completing studies to be a commissioned minister in the Disciples of Christ denomination.
Zion Lutheran Sunday service streamed live
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande meets for worship this Sunday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m. Fellowship time will follow. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
— The Observer
