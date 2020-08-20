GRACE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
ISLAND CITY — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. and a worship service follows at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Lutheran Church, which meets at “The Place” on Buchanan Lane in Island City. The sermon, “Disobedience and Mercy for All,” will be taken from Romans 11. A time of socially distanced fellowship follows the service.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 24-30 is based on Helaman chapters 7-12, which is found in the Book of Mormon. These chapters discuss the teachings of Nephi and help us understand the role of prophets and the sealing power bestowed upon them. We also learn that signs and miracles are helpful but not sufficient to build enduring faith. These chapters take us to just six years before people on this continent witness the signs of the birth of Jesus Christ.
EASTERN OREGON YOUTH FOR CHRIST
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon Youth for Christ is holding a two-day indoor rummage sale this weekend in its new building at 1001 Second St., La Grande. The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21-22. Face coverings are required.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH & ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to COVID-19, in-person worship is not being held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church or Zion Lutheran Church both pastored by Rev. Roberta Smythe. On Saturday, a link to St. Peter’s online worship will be available on its Facebook page and links to Zion’s online worship service will be posted on the church’s website and Facebook page. Neither congregation plans to meet in person until after Labor Day.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church will hold its annual rummage sale Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon in the backyard of the church, 901 Penn Ave. Masks are required and social distancing is expected. Proceeds from the sale will be used for world missions as well as local programs including Shop with a Cop, Cove Christian Camp, Shelter From the Storm, Koinonia House, J-House and the Friday Backpack program.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran Church will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon will be drawn from Matthew 16:13-20, concluding that there are great benefits of being in what Christ builds. In these verses Jesus asks his disciples for a report of what others are saying about him and then asks for their confession: “But who do you say that I am?” Simon, who received the name Peter at this event, answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Jesus explained that he would build his church upon such a confession: “I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven.”
Following the morning service in La Grande will be a meeting of the SHINE Preschool board.
