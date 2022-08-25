Stake activity set for Aug. 27 in Baker
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a stake activity on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Baker City church building from 5-8 p.m. A meal will be served, followed by activities for anyone who wants to join in.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, a special “Back to School Devotional” will be broadcast to all church buildings at 7 p.m. Sister Bonnie Cordon, Young Women General President, and Elder Ken Firmage, Area Seventy, will be speaking.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 29 is based on select chapters from the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes, with a focus on the meanings of “wisdom” and “godly fear” as used in these scriptures. For lesson details, download the free “Gospel Library” mobile app or visit the church website.
Outdoor worship followed by potluck picnic
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at the Riverside Park Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. During the outdoor worship service, Pastor Archie Hook will deliver the message “We Came Out of Darkness,” which references Genesis 1:1-5. A potluck picnic follows the service. Those attending may wish to bring a lawn chairs.
Services offered in La Grande and Enterprise
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday. Aug. 28, will address a time when Jesus was invited to dine with his adversaries and they were watching him closely. There was a person there with an ailment and Jesus challenged the adversaries’ practice of not helping people on a “day of rest.” Luke 14:6 says, “And they could not reply to these things.” God is merciful and helps us in every need, most specifically the need for the forgiveness of sin. Services will be held in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
Message will be drawn from Hebrews 13
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. The sermon will be given by Leo Smith, Zion’s council president, and will be based on Hebrews 13:1-8,15-16. Fellowship time will follow the service.
Morning prayer services at Wallowa Lake Chapel
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” at 8 a.m. each Sunday through August. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
Pendleton church hosts weekly outdoor song circle
PENDLETON — On Tuesday evenings, Peace Lutheran Church is holding an outdoor song circle at 6 p.m. in the church’s outdoor courtyard, accessible from Carden between Eighth and Ninth streets. This gathering is for anyone who would like to sing. People of any faith and background are welcome to join, and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The Observer seeks local spirituality content
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page. We also invite thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
— The Observer
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.