UNION COUNTY — The Grande Ronde Mennonite Church will host its annual outdoor hymn sing beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Riverside Park. All are invited to come sing, listen and stay for refreshments and fellowship afterward.
Zion and St. Peter’s congregations picnic on Aug. 29
LA GRANDE — The congregations of Zion Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will worship together at the Riverside Park Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 29, beginning at 11 a.m. A picnic lunch will follow.
Due to COVID-19, the picnic will not be a potluck, and those who attend are asked to bring their own picnic lunch. Lemonade, iced tea and water will be provided.
‘What comes out of a person is what defiles him’
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday, Aug. 29, will be drawn from Mark 7:14-23. In these verses Jesus “declared all foods clean” (vs. 19b) as part of his explanation of how people become defiled. Jesus followed that explanation of food by saying, “What comes out of a person is what defiles him” (vs. 20). We are to have firm boundaries concerning the things we think, say and do.
Weekly lesson based on revelations received by Joseph Smith
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 30 will be based on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 94-97, which are revelations from God received by Joseph Smith in 1833. Within these revelations the Lord expresses his displeasure with the saints for their failure to commence with the building of a temple in Kirkland, Ohio, as previously instructed (see Section 88) and provides instruction on how the temple should be built.
Sunday, Aug. 29, is the fifth Sunday of the month, so the second-hour lesson will be under the direction of each ward’s bishopric. Sacrament Service speakers will be from the congregation.
