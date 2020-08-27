GRACE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
ISLAND CITY — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. and a worship service follows at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Lutheran Church, which meets at “The Place” on Buchanan Lane in Island City. Gatherings are open to all denominations and Communion is an open table to all who believe in Christ as their savior. A time of socially distanced fellowship follows the service.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday will use Matthew 16:21-28, which teaches us that we are to receive what God has revealed to us patiently and trustingly. In these verses, Jesus carefully explains that he must go to Jerusalem for the events of the Passion Week — his death “and on the third day be raised.” Peter responds with arguments against what Jesus explained and is firmly silenced by Jesus.
SHINE Preschool continues to work diligently in working within guidelines for the beginning of the school year. A meeting of the SHINE board follows the Sunday service. Meet the teacher days are planned for Sept. 8-9 with classes beginning Sept. 10.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH & ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The congregations of Zion Lutheran Church and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, both pastored by Rev. Roberta Smythe, this Sunday are invited to participate in an ecumenical drive-thru Communion event in the Presbyterian Friendship Center’s parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the pandemic, in-person worship will not be held at either church until sometime after Labor Day.
On Saturday, a link to St. Peter’s online worship will be available on its Facebook page. Links to Zion’s online worship service will be posted on the church’s website and Facebook page, also on Saturday.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The final four chapters of Helaman (chapters 13-16) in the Book of Mormon are the subject of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Aug. 31. The messages of Samuel the Lamanite to the Nephite people, who had become more wicked than the Lamanites, are covered in these chapters along with his prophecies that Jesus Christ would be born into the world in five years and what the signs of his birth would be.
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that an online system has been created to allow members to place names of family or friends in need on the temple prayer roll. Requests can be made by visiting any temple’s information page and clicking the prayer roll link.
Visit https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
