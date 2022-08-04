Bible study follows Communion service
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Peter’s Episopal Church will have a Communion service beginning at 10 a.m. Bible study will follow in the church library. This Sunday the group will be discussing John 6:1-25.
Christian preschool holds book fair fundraiser
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church Sunday, Aug. 7, will expound on Luke 12:22-34 in which Jesus explains to his disciples, “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat, nor about your body, what you will put on” (vs. 22). We are to follow our Savior Jesus Christ and seek his kingdom in all of our ways.
SHINE Preschool, of Faith Lutheran Church, is having a book fair Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, from 2-6 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. until noon. Morally solid and Christian books are available for personal use or as gifts. Shop in person at Faith Lutheran, 104 S. 12th St., La Grande, or online at www.i55bookfairs.com/school/shine-la-GRA-or. Online orders may be picked up at Faith Lutheran, or receive free direct shipping by using the code FREESHIP2SHINELAGRAOR.
Members encouraged to fast for 24 hours
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Aug. 7 is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members are encouraged to fast for 24 hours and to donate the value of two meals to the Church for the support of the less fortunate. During the Sacrament services on Sunday, members of the congregation will share testimonies. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 8 is based on select chapters from Psalms and what they teach us about Jesus Christ and temples. For lesson details, download the free mobile app called “Gospel Library” and follow prompts for lessons for individuals and families, or visit the church website.
Where is your treasure?
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran meets for worship on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m. The sermon is based on Luke 12:32-40, and is titled “Where Is Your Treasure?” Holy Communion will be served. Fellowship time will follow the service. The service will be livestreamed as well as available later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook and web pages on Aug. 6.
Morning prayer services at the lake open to all
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” each Sunday in July and August at 8 a.m. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
Pendleton church hosts weekly outdoor song circle
PENDLETON — On Tuesday evenings, Peace Lutheran Church is holding an outdoor song circle at 6 p.m. in the church’s outdoor courtyard, accessible from Carden between Eighth and Ninth streets. This gathering is for anyone who would like to sing. People of any faith and background are welcome to join, and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The Observer seeks local spirituality content
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
— The Observer
