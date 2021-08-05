Zion worship service will be streamed live
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church of La Grande will meet for worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. A time of fellowship will follow. Masks are recommended but not required. The service will be streamed live to YouTube; the link will be posted on Sunday to Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Regional conference for single adults begins Aug. 6
LA GRANDE — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregations will be the speakers during Sunday’s Sacrament Services on Aug. 8. Relief Society and Priesthood meetings will be held the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 9 will be based on Doctrine and Covenants Section 88, which is a revelation given through Joseph Smith in late December 1832 and referred to as “the Lord’s message of peace to us.” The lesson’s topics of discussion include the Lord’s offer to us for hope and peace, and the fact that light and law comes from Jesus Christ.
A three-day regional conference for single adults will be held Aug. 6-8. More than 280 stakes have been invited to participate in a virtual portion featuring speakers, workshops and concerts. There will also be in-person meetings in some areas for age groups of 18-30, 31-45 and older than 45. For more information visit www.LDS-SA.org.
What does it mean to be united in Christ?
LA GRANDE — Sunday, Aug. 8, the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will worship together at 10 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “United,” will be drawn from Philippians 2:1-4, which reminds us to be of one mind in Christ. Our actions should be from love and not selfishishness.
St. Peter’s holds Morning Prayer service
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of La Grande will meet for a service of Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Per the bishop, masks are again required, and the congregation will observe social distancing. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members on Sunday afternoon or evening.
