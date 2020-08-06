FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon this Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church will expound on concepts in Matthew 14:22-33, which contains the account of Jesus walking on the water. The disciple Peter proclaimed, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.” Jesus said, “Come,” and “Peter got out of the boat and walked on the water and came to Jesus.” This teaches us that when we welcome Jesus’ commands and keep our focus on him, he empowers us to accomplish things he desires. This makes our life both more exciting and comfortable.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH & ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to COVID-19, in-person worship is not being held at either Zion Lutheran Church or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, both pastored by Rev. Roberta Smythe. On Saturday, links to Zion’s online worship service will be posted on the church’s website and Facebook page, and a link to St. Peter’s online worship will be available on its Facebook page. The congregations will not meet in person until after Labor Day.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The inspiring story of the 2,000 stripling warriors is central to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for next week, Aug. 10-16. This lesson completes the study of the book of Alma, which is found in the Book of Mormon and covers chapters 53-63 during the time period of 64-52 BC. These chapters relate how the Nephite people finally obtained peace in the land and how the faith of these young warriors, as “taught by their mothers” (Alma 56:47), preserved and protected them in battle.
Individual wards are now holding condensed sacrament meetings every other week. Members are asked to contact their ward leaders for information on local plans. No other meetings are being held at this time.
