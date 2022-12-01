Potluck holiday dinner follows Dec. 4 service
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, to celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. Pastor Archie will give a message entitled “Living the Gift of Peace” from John 14:27. Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. and a potluck holiday dinner will be held after worship.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Christian Women’s Fellowship Christmas program begins at at 5:30 p.m.
‘Be Prepared’ is the message
LA GRANDE — The worship service at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, Dec. 4, begins at 9 a.m. and will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent. The sermon will be based on Matthew 3:1-13 and is titled “Be Prepared.” The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship.
Annual Christmas devotional broadcast happens Dec. 4
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites members, their families and friends to participate in the First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional broadcast on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. (PST). Music will be provided by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.
On Dec. 4, members are encouraged to help the less fortunate by making a generous donation and help your spiritual self by fasting, sharing testimonies and focusing on the great gifts we have received from our Heavenly Father. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 5 is based on the Old Testament books of Haggai and select chapters of Zechariah, covering a time when a group of Israelites were allowed to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the temple.
During this special time of year, let us all join together to show kindness and help one another.
All are invited to visit www.lighttheworld.org for ideas on how to brighten this special time of year by showing kindness and helping one another.
Thursday soup lunches and discussions offered during Advent
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship Sunday, Dec. 4, at 11 am. The service will observe the second Sunday of Advent and will include Holy Communion. The message, “Be Prepared,” is based on Matthew 3:1-12. A time of fellowship follows the service.
Also on Sunday mornings, a book group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs library. The group is currently discussing “Sacred Nature” by Karen Armstrong.
During Advent, the church is hosting a soup lunch on Thursdays at noon (Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22) in the downstairs fellowship hall (downstairs). The lunches will include a discussion of “Holy Darkness” each week.
Dec. 7 Advent service will consider Abraham’s son Ishmael
LA GRANDE — Koinonia, a women’s fellowship group at Faith Lutheran Church, is having a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be Christmas decorations, baked goods and gift items. The proceeds will be used for a variety of services and support.
The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 4, will expound on Matthew 3:1-12. These verses tell of John the Baptist preparing the way for the Lord. John the Baptist proclaimed, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matthew 3:2), emphasizing the need for humankind to turn from our sinful ways and pursue God’s ways. John the Baptist’s message also was strengthened with the powerful truth that Jesus Christ would be established as a righteous judge who would bring the faithful to his everlasting peaceful kingdom. However, there also is an “unquenchable fire” (Matthew 3:12).
The Advent service on Wednesday, Dec. 7, will consider Abraham’s son Ishmael, who was the result of mankind taking things into their own hands and causing problems. A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m. and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s hosts prayer service on Christmas morning
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites the community, people of any faith tradition, to a Christmas Day service of Morning Prayer. The Sunday, Dec. 25, service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 1001 O Ave., La Grande.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
The Observer also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.