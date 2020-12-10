CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 14 concludes the series’ study of the Book of Mormon with an invitation for all to “come unto Christ and be perfected in him” (Moroni 10:32). The lesson focuses on Chapter 10 of Moroni and Moroni’s promise that the truth of the Book of Mormon will be manifest unto those who “ask with a sincere heart, with real intent, having faith in Christ” (Moroni 10:4).
The #LighttheWorld initiative and invitation continues through the month of December with daily reminders of ways we can serve one another.
Rays of hope for a brighter future can be found in the phase 3 limited reopening of some temples and the groundbreaking for the first temple to be built in India, a country of 1.3 billion people.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The message this Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church will focus on John the Baptist. The forerunner for Jesus Christ, he proclaimed, “He who comes after me, the strap of whose sandal I am not worthy to untie” (John 1:27). To untie another’s sandal strap would have been involved with doing a lowly servant’s duty of washing feet. John identified that he was not worthy of one of the lowest duties before Jesus Christ. Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon will be based on this humbleness before Jesus Christ who is Immanuel, God with us.
Services are in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
Faith Lutheran’s midweek Advent service on Wednesday, Dec. 15, begins at 6:30 p.m. The lesson will address “Jesus, the Branch of Jesse’s Stump.”
