la grande living nativity (3 of 19).jpg

Shepherds watch the angels sing at the 2021 Living Nativity put on by La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church. 

 The Observer, File

Absalom is focus of midweek Advent service

LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande will worship on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. The sermon will consider God coming to this world in the person of Jesus Christ. His conception and birth were unique to life of this world and he would be called, and is, Immanuel, which means “God with us.” As it says in Matthew 1:22: “All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— The Observer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.