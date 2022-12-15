Absalom is focus of midweek Advent service
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande will worship on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. The sermon will consider God coming to this world in the person of Jesus Christ. His conception and birth were unique to life of this world and he would be called, and is, Immanuel, which means “God with us.” As it says in Matthew 1:22: “All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet.”
The Wednesday evening Advent service on Dec. 21 will focus on King David and Abigail’s son, Absalom. Absalom had many unhealthy issues, including strife with his father. He was not the one promised to rule in King David’s seat. A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the service at 6:30 p.m.
Come Together and Friends group gathers Dec. 16 for Christmas party
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, for worship. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be “Complete Healing Through Love,” based on Luke 7:20. Adult Bible study is held at 9 a.m.
On Friday, Dec. 16, the Come Together and Friends group will have a Christmas potluck luncheon and annual sock exchange at Stacy Webster’s house beginning at 1 p.m.
Service celebrates fourth Sunday of Advent
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church congregation will worship Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. The service will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent, and the sermon, “Joseph,” will be based on Isaiah 7:10-16 and Matthew 1:18-25. A time of fellowship follows the service.
On Sunday mornings prior to the service, a book group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs library. The group is currently discussing “Sacred Nature” by Karen Armstrong.
During Advent, the church is hosting soup lunches on Thursdays at noon in the downstairs fellowship hall. The lunch each week will include a discussion of “Holy Darkness.”
The church is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Dec. 24, and will be joined by the congregation from Zion Lutheran Church.
Online musical presentations boost celebration of Christmas
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Dec. 18, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregations will speak during Sacrament services. Sunday school classes will be held the second hour. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Sacrament meetings only will be held.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 19 is titled “Christmas” and focuses on Old Testament scriptures that strengthen our testimony of Jesus Christ. Download a free app called “Gospel Library” to obtain lesson materials.
Information on two musical presentations to help celebrate Christmas are now available on the church’s website. Look for a link to the “Promise of Christmas,” a multinational presentation that can be viewed anytime and celebrates Christmas in song and music from several countries.
Also look for “Tune in for Tabernacle Choir Concert,” which will provide a link to the schedule for a special showing on PBS and BYUtv of a program titled “O Holy Night: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir.” This one-hour concert features the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra and special guests Megan Hilty and Neal McDonough and will be available to view several times from now through Christmas.
Sermon takes a look at Joseph
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent. The sermon will be based on Isaiah 7:10-16 and Matthew 1:18-25, and is titled “Joseph.” The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship.
On Dec. 24, Zion’s congregation will celebrate Christmas Eve at the La Grande United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.
St. Peter’s to host ecumenical service on Christmas morning
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites the community to an ecumenical service of prayer and music on Christmas Day. The Sunday, Dec. 25, service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 1001 O Ave., La Grande. Organizers say, “Come as you are, and let us welcome the Christ child in joyful, prayerful company.”
Live Nativity events re-create the night of Jesus’ birth
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The night of Jesus’ birth can be visited in both Wallowa and Union counties this weekend. Each free event is put on by the local Seventh-day Adventist Church and includes treats and warm drinks.
A live Nativity will be held in Enterprise Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, next to Wallowa Valley Eye Care, 519 W. North St. There will be four showings each night of a reenactment of the biblical account of the night Jesus was born, beginning at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
In La Grande, visit a re-creation of Bethlehem at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2702 Adams Ave., on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Hear angels sing, walk the streets of the town, meet the townspeople, merchants and Bethlehem’s visitors, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.
