Church is a place to belong
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will consider Mary, Jesus’ mother, going to visit her relatives as she was expecting a child (Luke 1:39-45). It is appropriate to be with family during exciting and challenging times. Each person is benefitted as we have a place to belong. We learn how to work with others and others learn how to be with us. The church is a gathering of people who receive God’s grace. Church is a place to belong.
Candlelight Christmas Eve service features Communion
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent on Dec. 19 with the lighting of the love candle by Juan and Amanda Hernandez and their family. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “For God So Loved the World,” comes from John 3:16-17.
All are welcome to attend a candlelight service on Christmas Eve beginning at 6:30 p.m. The service will be filled with carols, the retelling of the Christmas story in scripture, and closing with Communion.
Christmas Eve service held in the afternoon
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s worship service on Sunday, Dec. 19, begins at 9 a.m. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Dec. 18.
On Christmas Eve, Zion will have an in-person service at 4 p.m.
Attend service in person or online
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed, and the link to that stream will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 18. That same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
Learn to ‘light the world’ this Christmas season
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Dec. 19, members of the congregations will be speaking and/or providing music during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Sacrament Services, and Sunday School will be held during the second hour of scheduled meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 20 will focus on the “The Living Christ,” a January 2000 testimony of Jesus Christ and his life, mission and forthcoming return that was signed by all 15 apostles serving at that time.
We can make this Christmas season happier by showing love the same way Jesus did during his mortal ministry. For ideas on how, visit www.lighttheworld.org and review the service suggestions and other ideas.
