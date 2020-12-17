LIVE NATIVITY PLAY
ENTERPRISE — A live Nativity is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20, in Enterprise. The free event is sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and will include live animals. On both days, the Nativity play will begim every half hour starting at 5 p.m., with the final play at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas event is taking place at Wallowa Valley Eye Care, 515 W. North St.
Refreshments will be available, and any donations given during the event will go to Community Connections to help neighbors with utility bills.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person this Sunday, Dec. 19, nor on Christmas Eve, due to COVID-19. Links to a recorded service of Morning Prayer will be posted on the church’s Facebook page over the weekend. A link for the Zoom Christmas pageant has already been posted on Facebook, and a link for an ecumenical online Christmas Eve service will be posted by Wednesday, Dec. 23.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to increased COVID-19 cases, in-person worship has been put on hold at Zion Lutheran Church. The church office also will be closed until services can be held safely. Over the weekend, a recorded worship will be posted on Zion’s Facebook and website. A link for the Zoom Christmas pageant has already been posted, and a link for an ecumenical online Christmas Eve service will be posted by Wednesday, Dec. 23.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — All Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints meetings have been suspended, and members are encouraged to contact their local ward leadership for information on how to attend virtual sacrament services and other meetings.
The concluding lesson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” 2020 manual is “Christmas.”
This lesson begins the week of Monday, Dec. 21, is a guide to scriptures that testify of Christ’s birth and his mission here on earth, fulfilling this book’s purpose of being “Another Testament of Jesus Christ.”
Visit the church’s website for opportunities to participate in special events to celebrate the Christmas season.
