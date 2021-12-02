Communion served at in-person serviceLA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be livestreamed, and the link to that stream will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Dec. 4. That same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
Advent observance features special reading and music
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Peace on the Second Sunday of Advent, Dec. 5, during the 10 a.m. worship service. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be drawn from John 14:27-29: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” The Advent reading and candle lighting will be done by Ginger Webster, Nicole Wallace and Brody and Kennedy Wallace, and the service will feature a special musical number by Liz Cooper and Vicki Grammer.
Fellowship time follows worship
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s worship service on Sunday, Dec. 5, begins at 9 a.m. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Attend Dec. 5 stake conference virtually or in person
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Elder Gary Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak at a special stake conference on Sunday, Dec. 5, accompanied by Elder Ken Firmage, Area Seventy. This meeting will start at 9 a.m. (PST) and can be attended in person or virtually. The meeting will also be broadcast to Baker City, John Day, Enterprise and Pine Valley. The virtual link for the meeting will be sent out via email — contact your ward’s leadership if you are interested and have not received it by Saturday.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 6 will be based on the Articles of Faith (in the Pearl of Great Price) and Official Declarations 1-2 (in the Doctrine and Covenants). Declaration 1 ended the practice of plural marriage in 1890, and Declaration 2 removed all restrictions with regard to race that applied to the priesthood prior to 1978.
Members are encouraged to visit www.lighttheworld.org to learn about special ways to celebrate this season as we celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ.
Dec. 8 Advent service includes soup supper
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s La Grande service on Sunday, Dec. 5, beginning at 10 a.m., will expound on John the Baptist’s ministry of preparing people for the arrival (“advent”) of God in the flesh, Jesus Christ. His ministry included the warnings about things that were to come. With Jesus’ first coming, the Messiah did the necessary work to grant salvation to humankind; with his next coming, there will be wrath. Following the Divine Service will be a meeting and a meal.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Faith Lutheran’s midweek Advent service will focus on the “Cloud in the Tabernacle.” A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m., and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Facebook page provides access to service, sermons
LA GRANDE — The First Presbyterian Church will celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5. Pastor Laura will preach from Ezekial 37:1-4 with a sermon titled “The Spirit’s Peace.” Masks and social distancing are required.
The service is also available online, at www.facebook.com/groups/fpclagrande. Access to the sermons are available at that link anytime.
— The Observer
