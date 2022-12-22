Imbler church celebrates ‘greatest gift in history’
IMBLER — The Imbler Christian Church will celebrate the reason for the season at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, with a short service featuring song and scripture. On Christmas morning, Dec. 25, a 10 a.m. special worship service will honor, as worded by organizers, the “greatest gift in history.”
Weekly lessons will focus on New Testament in 2023
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The regional wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 25, will meet for one-hour Sacrament services. The three wards in Baker City will come together in one combined meeting at 10 a.m., while the La Grande wards will meet individually at their normal times, 9 a.m. and noon. Members who are unsure of their ward’s schedule are encouraged to check with leadership to make sure meeting times have not been altered.
Starting with the week of Dec. 26, the “Come, Follow Me” lessons will be focused on the New Testament in the coming year. Next week’s lesson is titled “We Are Responsible for Our Own Learning” and provides ideas and suggestions on ways we can each strengthen our testimonies and commitment to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and his apostles. All lesson materials are available from the free “Gospel Library” mobile app or from the church’s website.
Christmas services feature traditional hymns and carols
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church is having a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Saturday, Dec. 24, beginning at 9 p.m. The service will include traditional hymns sung to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
The singing of hymns and favorite Christmas carols will be featured at an 11 a.m. service on Christmas morning, Dec. 25. The Enterprise Community Congregational Church is led by interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel.
Candlelight service Dec. 24 celebrates birth of Jesus
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate the birth of Jesus at a candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. The congregation on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, will share in a 10 a.m. ecumenical service at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. There will be no adult Bible study.
Faith Lutheran’s congregations worship in Union, Wallowa counties
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church will hold Christmas services in both Union and Wallowa counties. There will be a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, in La Grande at 7 p.m. The message at the Christmas Eve service will consider Jesus being the Son of God and the blessings offered through faith in him.
On Sunday, Dec. 25, the service in La Grande begins at 10 a.m., and the service in Enterprise is at 1 p.m. The sermon for the Christmas Day services will use John 1:1-14, which details that Jesus is God, who “became flesh and dwelt among us” (vs. 14). Faith in this gives Christians the privilege of witnessing about Jesus Christ.
Methodist Church hosts Lessons and Carols service Dec. 24
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will host a Lessons and Carols service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, beginning at 4 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church will be participating in the service. The Methodist Church will join St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. for an ecumenical Christmas morning service. The church will resume its usual worship schedule on Jan. 1.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Methodist Church’s Advent soup lunch begins at noon in the downstairs fellowship hall. There will also be a discussion of “Holy Darkness” during lunch.
Zion Lutheran celebrates Christmas weekend with community churches
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will celebrate Christmas Eve with a combined Lessons and Carols service at the La Grande United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. The congregation on Sunday, Dec. 25, will participate in an ecumenical Christmas Day service at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, beginning at 10 a.m. On Jan. 1, Zion will resume its usual worship schedule.
St. Peter’s to host ecumenical service on Christmas morning
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites the community to an ecumenical service of prayer and music on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. Organizers say, “Come as you are, and let us welcome the Christ child in joyful, prayerful company.”
