NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Dec. 26, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ worship services will be limited to a Sacrament Meeting, thus meeting times may be impacted. Starting Jan. 2, 2022, the meeting times for wards sharing the same building will rotate. Members are reminded to check with their ward’s leadership with questions about schedule changes.
Starting with the week of Dec. 27, the study of the Old Testament will be the focus of the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum. Moses 1 and Abraham 3 (found in the Pearl of Great Price) are the scriptures covered in the first week, as they provide greater insight into the life of Moses and the creation of this world we live in. All lesson materials are available from the free Gospel Library mobile app and on the church’s website.
Ecumenical Christmas Eve service available online
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s Christmas Eve service, on Friday, Dec. 24, will be held at 4 p.m. A prerecorded ecumenical Christmas Eve service will be available on Zion’s website and Facebook page by Friday morning. On Sunday, Dec. 26, Zion Lutheran will meet for worship at 9 a.m. Fellowship time will follow the service. Masks and social distancing are required at all in-person gatherings. The Sunday service will not be live-streamed or recorded.
Morning Prayer service planned for Dec. 26
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will have an in-person Christmas Eve service on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. A pre-recorded ecumenical Christmas Eve service will also be available on St. Peter’s Facebook page by Friday morning. A Morning Prayer service begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. That service will not be live-streamed or recorded. In-person services require masks and social distancing.
Sunday sermon based on Luke 22
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will lead a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, and a Divine Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26. Sunday’s sermon will be based on Luke 2:22-40. In these verses, two dear souls in the house of the Lord celebrated being with Jesus Christ. One of them sang, “My eyes have seen Your salvation.” Jesus Christ is the Savior, and we are welcomed and encouraged to worship him.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.