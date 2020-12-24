ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will not be worshipping in person on Christmas Eve nor this Sunday, Dec. 27, due to increased COVID cases. A link for an ecumenical online Christmas Eve service will be posted on Zion’s Facebook and website on Thursday, Dec. 24. A recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted on Saturday, Dec. 26. The congregation plans to resume in-person worship once Union County is in the yellow zone of the state’s metrics. Zion’s church office also will be closed until then.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be worshipping in person on Christmas Eve nor this Sunday, Dec. 27, due to COVID-19. A link for an ecumenical online Christmas Eve service will be posted on Facebook Thursday, Dec. 24. Links to a recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted to Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 26.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — Behold, a savior is born!
This new year, the “Come, Follow Me” lessons will focus on the Doctrine and Covenants and other revelations, writings and translations of Joseph Smith, the founder and prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the week beginning Dec. 28 the lesson will be based on Doctrine and Covenants 1, which can be thought of as the Lord’s personal introduction to this book of latter-day revelation. The book of Doctrine and Covenants is one of the standard works of the church in company with the Holy Bible, the Book of Mormon and the Pearl of Great Price.
May your hearts be filled with Christ’s love this Christmas day as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord. He came into this world to provide salvation to all and a path back to our heavenly father.
Let his light fill our homes this special time of the year.
