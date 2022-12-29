LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. will meet for worship. Jan. 1 is the day the church recognizes Jesus’ parents taking him to receive his “God given name.” This was to be done in the organized religious institution that they had at that time, and they had the name the Angel Gabriel had delivered months before.
Faith Lutheran is hosting an open gym recreation at Riveria Gym in La Grande on Friday, Dec. 30, from 7-9 p.m. Activities will include basketball and indoor soccer.
Start new year with ‘a song in the air’
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10:30 a.m. for a musical worship service, “There’s a Song in the Air.” Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m.
Jan. 1 service includes worship, carols and Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m. The service will include lots of Christmas carols as well as Holy Communion. The sermon will be based on Matthew 2:1-16, 19-23, and is titled “Rags to Riches and Back.” A time of fellowship will follow.
Ward meeting schedule changes Jan. 1
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, regional wards of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that meet in shared buildings (Baker City, La Grande and Island City) will rotate between wards. Members are encouraged to check with ward leadership if they have any questions. The young singles branch’s schedule in La Grande remains unchanged.
Members of the congregation will speak during Sacrament service Jan. 1 with Sunday school classes being held during the second hour. Fast Sunday services will be held the second Sunday of January.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 2 is based on the first chapter of Matthew and Luke and the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Updated lesson materials are available from the free mobile “Gospel Library” app and from the church’s website.
Jan. 1 sermon is titled ‘Rags to Riches and Back’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Jan. 1, at 11 a.m. The service will include Christmas carols, Holy Communion and sermon based on Matthew 2:1-16, 19-23 and is titled “Rags to Riches and Back.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
The Observer wants to hear from you
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you are interested in sharing how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer. We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
