Faith Lutheran hosts open gym

LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m. will meet for worship. Jan. 1 is the day the church recognizes Jesus’ parents taking him to receive his “God given name.” This was to be done in the organized religious institution that they had at that time, and they had the name the Angel Gabriel had delivered months before.

