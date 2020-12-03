JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES
LA GRANDE — Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world in November launched an unprecedented campaign to distribute a special issue of The Watchtower magazine to local residents, businesses and government officials. The magazine — with the cover title “What Is God’s Kingdom?” — is free and published in more than 300 languages. An electronic copy of this special issue is available on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, at www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/watchtower-no2-2020-may-jun.
There are more than 8.6 million Jehovah’s Witnesses who actively promote Bible education worldwide in 240 lands. This Christian denomination includes persons from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host its annual Christmas devotional this Sunday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. The program will include Christmas messages by General Authorities and General Officers of the church, along with prerecorded musical numbers. This also will be Fast Sunday and members are encouraged to fast for two meals and donate the value to the fast offerings fund.
All church meetings have been suspended, and members are encouraged to contact their local ward for information on how to attend virtual sacrament services and other meetings. For at-home study, the lesson for the upcoming week features Moroni chapters 7-9, which focus on charity, chastity and hope.
Everyone is invited to help #LightTheWorld, which began Dec. 1. The intent of the program is to change this season into one of service. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org to learn more.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church is pausing in-person Sunday worship while Union County is under heightened restrictions due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The church office will be closed until in-person worship resumes.
For worship at home, a recorded worship will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website over the weekend.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be worshipping in person this Sunday, due to COVID-19. Links to a recorded service of Morning Prayer will be posted to Facebook over the weekend.
LIVESTREAMED CAROL SING
LA GRANDE — An ecumenical virtual “Carol Sing” is planned for Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. A link to join the livestream will be available on the La Grande First Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran Church is having its midweek Advent services at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in La Grande. The theme for these services is “The Stump of Jesse.” Jesse was King David’s dad. Joseph and Mary both were in the lineage of David. These midweek services are to help us appreciate the Christmas season.
Sunday, Dec. 6, the sermon at Faith Lutheran will be based on Mark 1:1-8. In these verses large numbers of people were impacted by the ministry of John the Baptist, who pointed people to Jesus’ salvation.
The Sunday service in La Grande is at 10 a.m., and there is a 2 p.m. service in Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.