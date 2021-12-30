Bring in the new year with game night, breakfast
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will be having a game night Friday, Dec. 31, from 7-9 p.m. Bring your favorite board or table game and snacks. There will be an opportunity for the youth for a sleepover following the games. On Saturday, a New Year’s Day breakfast will be served at 9 a.m.
On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, the sermon at Faith Lutheran’s 10 a.m. service will be drawn from Luke 2:40-52. Verse 40 reads: “The Child (Jesus) grew and became strong, filled with wisdom. And the favor of the Lord was upon Him.” As we grow through childhood to adulthood, we can pursue efforts to be strong and wise. God offers us his wisdom and favor through the ministry of Jesus Christ. After the service will be the First Sunday Potluck, Junior Confirmation and a meeting of the elders.
Worship service celebrates the coming of the three kings
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Epiphany on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in honor of the coming of the three kings to the infant Jesus Christ. Pastor Arche Hook’s message, “Standing on the Promises,” comes from James 1:5: “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault.” Worship begins at 10 a.m.
Weekly lesson covers beginning of the world
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Those who are seeking to develop a better relationship with God are welcome to join any worship services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sunday services begin at 9 a.m. and noon at the church buildings on Gekeler Lane in La Grande and McAlister Road in Island City; services are held at the same time on Hughes Lane in Baker City. Services in Union, Elgin, Enterprise, Halfway and John Day start at 10 a.m. There is also a singles group that meets at 11:30 a.m. in La Grande and another ward that meets at 10:30 a.m. in Baker.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 3, 2022, is based on Genesis 1-2 (found in the Old Testament) and on Moses 2-3 and Abraham 4-5 (found in the Pearl of Great Price), all of which cover God’s creation of humankind and the world we live in.
Members are reminded that wards sharing the same buildings will rotate starting times for their worship services as of Jan. 1.
Join service in person or virtually
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The service will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live, and the link to that stream will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Jan. 1. That same link can also be used to watch the service at a later time.
Fellowship time follows service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s 9 a.m. service on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, will include Holy Communion. Fellowship time will follow. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted Jan. 1 on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
— The Observer
