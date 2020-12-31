FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon this Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church will focus on an incident recorded in scripture of when Jesus was 12 years old. He enjoyed listening to and asking questions of religious people, and those who witnessed him in that environment “were amazed at His understanding and answers” (Luke 2:47). Jesus showed proper respect for authority as he continued to live with his parents “and was submissive to them” (Luke 2:51). May humankind listen, ask questions and be involved in conversations as we show proper respect for authority.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — Sacrament services and other meetings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to be held virtually, and members are encouraged to contact their ward leadership for instructions on how to join these meetings.
The home-based study program for 2021 will focus on the Doctrine and Covenants, which includes many revelations received by Joseph Smith in response to questions he asked of the Lord through prayer. A companion set of scripture is the Pearl of Great Price that includes Joseph Smith’s history and his record of the first vision, which is the founding event of this church. The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 4, 2021, focuses on the first 26 verses of this history, in which Joseph Smith relates the events leading up to this vision and the persecution he began to feel thereafter.
A copy of all lesson materials and scriptures can be obtained by downloading the “Gospel Library” mobile app or by visiting www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
