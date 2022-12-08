Preschoolers take part in midweek Advent service on Dec. 14
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Dec. 11, Faith Lutheran Church’s Union County congregation will worship at 10 a.m. in La Grande, and its Wallowa County congregation at 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon during the services will focus on Jesus’ proclamation in Matthew 11:11: “Truly, I say to you, among those born of women there has arisen no one greater than John the Baptist. Yet the one who is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”
The midweek Advent service on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in La Grande will feature SHINE Preschool students. The teaching will consider Joseph and Mary saying, “This is my son.” A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m. and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Book group meets on Sundays before worship service
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will meet for worship on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. The service will celebrate the third Sunday of Advent, and the sermon — “Are You the One?” — will be based on Isaiah 35:1-10 and Matthew 11:2-11. A time of fellowship will follow worship.
On Sunday mornings prior to the service, a book group meets to discuss “Sacred Nature” by Karen Armstrong at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs library.
Through Dec. 15, the church is hosting Advent soup lunches on Thursdays at noon in the downstairs fellowship hall. The lunch each week will include a discussion of “Holy Darkness.”
Dec. 11 sermon explores finding joy through adversity
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, for worship. Pastor Archie’s message will be “Joy Through Adversity,” based on Matthew 1:18-21, 24-25. Adult Bible Study is offered before the service, at 9 a.m.
Sign up for daily inspiration on how to ‘Light the World’
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the region’s wards will speak during Sacrament services for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Sunday, Dec. 11. Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Dec. 12 focuses on the Old Testament book of Malachi, his prophecies and how they are being fulfilled today.
The adult singles group of the La Grande Stake plans to go caroling on Saturday, Dec. 10. Dress for the cold weather and meet at the church building on Gekeler at 4 p.m.
December is a wonderful time to look for ways to bring joy into the lives of family and friends, or complete strangers. As we “Light the World” of others through our actions, we are following the example of Jesus. For ideas and suggestions on ways to accomplish this, search online for “50 Ideas to LightTheWorld” to find helpful articles and suggestions, along with directions on how to sign up for daily inspirational text messages and a weekly email.
Communion service will celebrate third Sunday of Advent
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will celebrate the third Sunday of Advent on Sunday, Dec. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. The sermon, based on Isaiah 35:1-10 and Matthew 11:2-11, is titled “Are You the One?” The worship service will include Holy Communion. A time of fellowship follows the service.
St. Peter’s to host ecumenical service on Christmas morning
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church invites the community to an ecumenical service of prayer and music on Christmas Day. The Sunday, Dec. 25, service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 1001 O Ave., La Grande. Organizers say, “Come as you are, and let us welcome the Christ child in joyful, prayerful company.”
