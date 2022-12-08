Preschoolers take part in midweek Advent service on Dec. 14

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Dec. 11, Faith Lutheran Church’s Union County congregation will worship at 10 a.m. in La Grande, and its Wallowa County congregation at 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon during the services will focus on Jesus’ proclamation in Matthew 11:11: “Truly, I say to you, among those born of women there has arisen no one greater than John the Baptist. Yet the one who is least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”

