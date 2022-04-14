Ecumenical Good Friday service features dramatic reading, music, prayer, drum and danceLA GRANDE — An ecumenical worship service on Good Friday, April 15, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. The gathering features a dramatic reading of the Passion Story with music, prayer, drum and dance. The service is sponsored by the La Grande United Methodist, Zion Lutheran, First Presbyterian, First Christian and St. Peter’s Episcopal churches. The public is invited to attend.
He is risen — celebrate Christ’s resurrectionIMBLER — The Imbler Christian Church on Easter Sunday, April 17, will celebrate Christ’s resurrection. Beginning at 10 a.m., the service will feature special praise music, an uplifting Easter message and an Easter egg hunt for children.
Easter communion service plannedLA GRANDE — Easter Sunday, April 17, will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. with a communion service. Fellowship will follow in the church hall. Masks are still required at this time.
Union church offers three services and a brunchUNION — The Union Baptist Church has three services planned around Easter to celebrate the Risen Christ. A Good Friday service on April 15 begins at 6:30 p.m. at the church. On Easter Sunday, April 17, a sunrise service will be held at the Union City Park at 6:30 a.m. At 9:15 a.m. on Easter, a potluck brunch begins at 9:15 a.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. All are welcome to bring a potluck dish to share and join in the fellowship. An Easter worship service follows at 11 a.m.
We need reminders of what God has already saidLA GRANDE — Gatherings at Faith Lutheran Church for Passion Week include a Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. April 14 and a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 6:30 p.m. April 15. On Easter Sunday, April 17, a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and a worship service at 10 a.m. will celebrate the resurrection of the Lord.
“Maundy” is a Latin word meaning “mandate.” On the night Jesus was betrayed (a Thursday night), he washed his disciples’ feet and said, “just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another” (John 13:34). He also gave the mandate to “take, eat and drink” as he instituted the Lord’s Supper.
“Tenebrae” is a Latin word for “darkness.” The darkness of Jesus’ death on Friday brought the good of divine forgiveness for humankind.
For Easter, the sermon will use Luke 12:1-11 in which the angels reminded the women at the tomb what Christ had told them. We need regular reminders of what God has already said.
Easter service will be livestreamedLA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 9 a.m. Masks are not required, though are recommended for those at risk. The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on April 16.
Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra broadcast Easter performanceEASTERN OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints wards will hold special Easter Sunday celebrations of Christ’s atonement and resurrection during the April 17 Sacrament service in each ward. Two one-hour services, at 9 a.m. and at noon, are offered at the church buildings on Gekeler Lane in La Grande, on McAlister Road in Island City and on Hughes Lane in Baker City. Services in Union, Elgin, Enterprise, Halfway and John Day start at 10 a.m. There is also a singles group that meets at 11:30 a.m. in La Grande and another ward that meets at 10:30 a.m. in Baker City.
Also on Easter, a special performance of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be broadcast at 9 a.m. (PDT). Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist to learn more.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 18 is based on Exodus 18-20 and will focus on the need for us to do the Lord’s work, to make and keep sacred covenants, and to put the Lord first in our lives.
Special music highlights Easter serviceLA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. with special music and reflection on the Easter story. Pastor Archie Hook’s message comes from Matthew 28:6: “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said.” There will be an Easter egg hunt held for the children during the worship service.
