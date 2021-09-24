LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 26, will expound on the seriousness of sin and what causes us to sin. In Mark 9:38-50, Jesus gives examples that “it is better for you” to have drastic consequences for your sin in this life than “to be thrown into hell.” Services begin at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise
‘Hope’ sermon series continues
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook continues his series on “Hope” at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, Sept. 26. His message comes from 2 Timothy 1:6-7: “For this reason I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.” The worship service begins at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Relief Society and Priesthood classes held on Sunday
LA GRANDE — Sunday, Sept. 26, will be Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints due to the church’s worldwide General Conference, which will take place the first weekend in October. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals and donate the value to help support the less fortunate. Testimonies will be shared during Sacrament Service, and Relief Society and Priesthood classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Sept. 27 is based on Doctrine & Covenants Sections 109 and 110, which were recorded in 1836 at the time the church’s first temple, in Kirkland, Ohio, was dedicated. Section 109 is a record of the dedicatory prayer given by Joseph Smith and Section 110 is a record of heavenly manifestations received shortly thereafter.
