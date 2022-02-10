We are satisfied through righteousness
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Faith Lutheran Church congregation in La Grande will meet for worship at 10 a.m., and the Enterprise congregation will gather at 2 p.m. The sermon in both services will use Luke chapter 6, which tells of Jesus explaining to people how they are blessed even with challenges. In verse 21 he says: “Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you shall be satisfied.” This can be applied to literal physical hunger and also expanded to those who hunger for righteousness. Jesus Christ is the source of righteousness, which humanity hungers for.
Missionaries meet virtually with group after service
LA GRANDE — The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) congregation will meet for worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be “When in Doubt,” drawn from John 20:29: “Then Jesus told him, ‘Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’” Masks are required inside the building.
The Home and Abroad Mission Group will meet via Zoom on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with missionaries John and Karen Campbell-Nelson, who have served in West Timor, Indonesia. The virtual get-together is a brown bag lunch.
Services won’t be streamed or recorded this week
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, Feb. 13, an in-person worship service at Zion Lutheran Church begins at 9 a.m., and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. The two La Grande congregations are pastored by Roberta Smythe. Masks and social distancing are required. The Sunday services will not be livestreamed or recorded this week.
This year’s ‘Youth Theme’ announced with video
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregations will speak during Sacrament Services on Sunday, Feb. 13, and Priesthood, Relief Society and youth group meetings will take place during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 14 will be on Genesis 18-23, which highlights the faithfulness of Abraham and his willingness to follow all the commandments of the Lord, including the sacrifice of Isaac, his own son.
All are welcome to learn more about the 2022 Youth Theme for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by watching an inspiring new music video called “Trust in the Lord,” which is available from the Church’s website.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.