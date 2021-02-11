Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will not worship in person this Sunday, Feb. 16, due to COVID-19. A recorded worship service will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday. There will be a recorded service for Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on Tuesday.
The Zion congregation won’t worship in person again until Union County is in the yellow zone of the State’s metrics. The office will remain closed until then as well.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Individual wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to meet in person, with limited size groups and condensed time schedules. Members are encouraged to contact their ward’s leaders for meeting information. Face coverings and social distancing are required at all meetings.
For the week of Feb. 15, the church’s at-home “Come, Follow Me” lesson is on Doctrine & Covenants 14-17, which covers the time when Joseph Smith began to board with the Whitmer family while completing the translation of the Book of Mormon and securing its copyright. Members of the Whitmer family were blessed with the opportunity to receive direct revelation through Joseph Smith and to be witnesses of the plates from which the Book of Mormon was translated. As church building use increases, members are reminded of our duties to care for them.
RootsTech Connect, a virtual family history event, will take place Feb. 25-27. Visit the newsroom on the Church’s website to learn about the keynote speakers.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person this Sunday, Feb. 14, due to COVID-19. A link to a recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted to Facebook on Saturday. There also will be an online service for Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, posted to St. Peter’s Facebook page on Tuesday.
St. Peter’s does not plan to gather for in person worship until at least March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.