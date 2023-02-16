Imposition of ashes stations set up Ash Wednesday in Wallowa County
WALLOWA COUNTY — For those in Wallowa County wishing to observe Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, four outdoor stations will be set up for the imposition of ashes:
• Wallowa Memorial Park, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Lostine Presbyterian Church, 11-11:30 a.m.
• Wallowa County Courthouse gazebo, Enterprise, noon to 12:30 p.m.
• corner of Main and First streets, Joseph, 1-1:30 p.m.
The stations will be administered by clergy from the Lostine Presbyterian Church, Enterprise Community Church, St. Patrick Episcopal Church and Joseph United Methodist Church.
Stake youth activity held Feb. 18 in Island City building
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Some regional wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Feb. 19, including the La Grande third ward and the John Day ward, will hold ward conferences, with a member of the Stake Presidency and Bishopric speaking during the Sacrament service. At the other local wards and branches, members of the Stake High Council will speak during Sacrament service. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 20 is based on Matthew 6-7, focusing on how we can apply the teachings of Jesus Christ found in the Sermon on the Mount to our own lives.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, there will be a stake youth activity at the Island City building. Contact your ward’s youth leaders for more details.
Roots Tech, the annual Family Search conference, is slated for March 2-4, and all are welcome to attend either virtually or in person. Visit www.familysearch.org/rootstech for more information and to register.
Zion Lutheran Church to host ecumenical Ash Wednesday service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship Sunday, Feb.19, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, titled “Mountain Views,” will be based on Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9. Fellowship time will follow the service.
On Feb. 22, Zion is hosting an ecumenical Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m. in partnership with other local churches. All are welcome.
Sermon continues study of Ten Commandments
LA GRANDE — During the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 19, at La Grande First Christian Church, Pastor Archie’s message will be “What Does God’s Name Mean to You?” The teaching will continue his study of the Ten Commandments. Children will be dismissed for Junior Church during the service. Prior to worship, adult Bible study is held at 9 a.m.
The elders will have a meeting following the service at 11:45 a.m. The Worship Committee will meet Monday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m., and the congregation is invited to an ecumenical Ash Wednesday service on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.
Soup supper served before Ash Wednesday service Feb. 22
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Feb. 19, is the last Sunday of the Epiphany season, ending with the manifestation/epiphany of Jesus on the mount with three disciples: “He was transfigured before them, and His face shone like the sun, and His clothes became white as light” (Matthew 17:2). Following were some further appearances and words that caused the disciples to fall down and be terrified. “But Jesus came and touched them saying, ‘Rise, and have no fear’” (Matthew 17:7). Great is God’s patience and care for those who follow the Lord God Almighty.
Following the Divine service will be the monthly church council meeting. Wednesday, Feb. 22, begins the Lenten season, and the Faith Lutheran congregation will gather for a soup supper at 5:30 p.m. and an Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m.
Jesus taught us how to keep our relationships healthy and intact
ENTERPRISE — Sunday, Feb. 19, the Enterprise Community Congregational Church’s worship service begins at 11 a.m., following Bible study at 9:30 a.m. During the service, interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will continue a series of messages on Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. The sermon — “What Tears Us Apart, Part II” — will focus on Matthew 5:27-32, where Jesus instructs us in how to keep our relationships healthy and intact.
Feb. 19 message will examine the ‘Mountain Views’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9 and is titled “Mountain Views.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
A book group meets in the downstairs library on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. The book currently being discussed is “A New Climate for Christology.”
On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, the church will be participating in the ecumenical Ash Wednesday service being held at Zion Lutheran at 5:30 p.m.
