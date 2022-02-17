Walking the Path of Jesus sermon series continues
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church will hear a message titled “New Focus,” based on Mark 2:13-22, on Sunday, Feb. 20. Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will show how Jesus gives us a new focus in life, new priorities and greater perspective as we try to live Christ’s example in the world. The Feb. 20 service at the “big, brown church” begins at 11 a.m.
In-person gathering includes Eucharist and fellowship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed, and the link will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Feb. 19. That same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
Broadcast for children and their parents and teachers available Feb. 19
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Feb. 20, the La Grande 3rd and 4th and Enterprise wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold their Ward Conferences under the direction of the Stake Presidency. Members of the La Grande Stake High Council will speak in the other area wards on the topic of “Worthiness Is not Flawlessness,” which is a talk given by Bradley R. Wilcox in the last general conference.
A “Friend to Friend” worldwide broadcast, which was recorded for children, their parents and primary leaders, will be available beginning on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. Visit the church’s website for more information.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 21 is based on Genesis 24-27 and covers the Abrahamic covenant, the importance of marriage and how Jesus Christ is a “well of living water.”
Worship in person or via livestream
LA GRANDE — The worship service at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, Feb. 20, begins at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required, and fellowship time will follow. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted Saturday, Feb. 19 on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Week of Compassion begins Feb. 20
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) celebrates Week of Compassion beginning on Sunday, Feb. 20. “Trust,” Pastor Archie Hook’s message, will refer to Proverbs 3:5: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and masks are required. The church elders will meet following the service.
Showing God’s love shares his mercy
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 20, will use Jesus’ words from Luke 6:27-38. In these verses Jesus promotes the Golden Rule: “As you wish that others would do to you, do so to them” (verse 31). He follows this up with examples and explains, “If you love those who love you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them” (verse 32). This leads to the understanding that showing God’s love is being merciful as he is merciful.
Following the service will be the monthly Church Council meeting and Junior Confirmation.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
— The Observer
