St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until at least March. A link to a recorded worship service for Sunday, Feb. 21, will be posted to Facebook on Saturday.
There will be a Zoom Lenten midweek service on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The link for the virtual service will be emailed on Tuesday.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will not worship in person this Sunday, Feb. 21, due to COVID-19. A recorded worship service will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
A virtual Lenten service will be held via Zoon on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. A link for that service will be emailed Tuesday.
Zion won’t worship in person again until Union County is in the yellow zone of the state’s metrics. The church office will also be closed until then.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — This Sunday is the first Sunday of Lent, a penitential season of the Church year, the 40 days starting with Ash Wednesday and ending with Easter. Lent is a reflective time in which we recognize our great need of the Savior, Jesus Christ.
The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church for the first Sunday of Lent, Feb. 21, will use Mark 1:9-15. In this passage we hear of Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. These 40 days immediately followed his baptism by John in the Jordan River when the Holy Spirit descended upon him.
Faith Lutheran is having midweek Lenten services at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17. This year’s theme is “Eyes Fixed on Jesus.” The midweek sermon for Feb. 24 will be “Betraying Eyes.”
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have extended a special invitation to primary-age children, ages 3–11, parents and leaders to watch the Friend to Friend broadcast, a worldwide event that premieres on Saturday, Feb. 20, to encourage children to follow Jesus Christ and serve others as he did. The event will include music and activities as well as messages and will be available at www.churchofjesuschrist.org and on YouTube and the BYUtv app at 10 a.m. in English (including ASL), Spanish and Portuguese. Visit the newsroom at www.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org for additional information.
The home-based, church-sponsored “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week beginning Monday, Feb. 22, is based on revelations given to Joseph Smith and recorded in Doctrine and Covenants sections 18 and 19 in 1829 in the months leading up to the initial organization of the church.
Beginning Thursday, Feb. 25, RootsTech Connect, which is considered to be the largest family history conference in the world, will be held online and completely free for the first time in its 10-year history. The conference is open to all. To register, go to www.rootstech.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.