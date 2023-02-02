Soup offering to be collected Feb. 5
LA GRANDE — La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Those who attend are asked to bring a can of soup or two for the last soup offering of this winter.
Adult Bible study is offered before the service, beginning at 9 a.m.
Jesus compared his followers to saltiness and shining light
LA GRANDE — The Divine service at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande on Sunday, Feb. 5, begins at 10 a.m. The Gospel reading will be from Matthew 5:13-20. In these verses Jesus assures his followers that they are the “salt of the earth” (which enhances and preserves) and the “light of the world” (which reveals God in his glory). With these wonderful privileges his followers are to maintain our “saltiness” and “let our light shine.”
The First Sunday potluck and a meeting of the elders follow the service.
Weekly lesson focuses on temptation and miracles
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Feb. 5 is this month’s “Fast Sunday” for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with members having the opportunity to share their testimony during Sacrament service. Donations made as part of a member’s fast will go toward helping the less fortunate. Sunday school classes meet during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 6 is based on Matthew 4 and Luke 4-5. This lesson focuses on Jesus Christ’s resistance to temptations, and what we can learn and apply to our own lives, along with the miracles performed at the start of his ministry.
Roots Tech, the annual Family Search conference, is slated for March 2-4, and all are welcome to attend either virtually or in person. Visit www.familysearch.org/rootstech/ for more information and to register.
Feb. 5 offers book group, worship with Holy Communion, fellowship
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be served, and the sermon, based on Matthew 5:13-20, is titled “The Light of the World.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Prior to the service, the book group meets in the downstairs library beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Sermon on the Mount helps us understand who God wants us to be
ENTERPRISE — Worship at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The message is part of a new series, led by interim pastor Rev. Craig Pesti-Strobel, based on the belief that Jesus came to Earth to show us how much God loves us and and how we should treat one another. The series explores the Sermon on the Mount from the Gospel of Matthew as a guide to help us understand who God wants us to be. This Sunday, the focus will be on finding our place in God’s world.
Bible study begins at 9:30 a.m., before the service.
Sermon examines ‘The Light of the World’ from book of Matthew
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship this Sunday, Feb. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon will be based on Matthew 5:13-20, and is titled “The Light of the World.” Fellowship time will follow the service.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.