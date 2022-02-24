Season of Lent begins with service March 2 for Ash Wednesday
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Feb. 27, the sermon at the 10 a.m. service at Faith Lutheran Church will use Luke 9:28-36. In these verses Jesus and three of his disciples (Peter, James, and John) went onto a mountain to pray. As Jesus was praying, “the appearance of His face altered, and His clothing became dazzling white” (v. 29), and two Old Testament personalities — Moses and Elijah — appeared there with him and spoke of Jesus’ departure that would be in Jerusalem.
Wednesday, March 2, is the beginning of the season of Lent, which is the 40 reflective and penitential days before Easter. This season begins with Ash Wednesday and the reminder that “you are dust and to dust you shall return” (Genesis 3:19). An Ash Wednesday service, with the imposition of ashes, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran, with a soup supper at 5:30 p.m.
Pastor speaks on ‘New Reality’ in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE — The 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb.27, service at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church, also known as the “big brown church,” will feature the message “New Reality,” based on Mark 9:2-13. The congregation’s interim pastor, Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel, will show how, when we invite God into our lives, we invite positive change and transformation. Bible study is offered at 9:30 a.m.
Congregations worship together Sunday, Feb. 27
LA GRANDE — The Zion Lutheran Church congregation will join St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for worship this Sunday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. A time of fellowship time will follow the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be streamed live, and the link will be posted on both churches’ Facebook pages and on Zion’s website on Saturday, Feb. 26. The same link can be used to watch the service at a later time.
Family history virtual conference begins next week
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Feb. 27, the Union and Elgin wards, along with the Pine Valley Branch, of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold ward conferences under the direction of the Stake Presidency. In the other area wards, members of the congregations will speak during the first hour, and Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 28 is based on Genesis 28-33 and looks at what we can learn from the lives of Esau and Jacob, the sons of Isaac, about the rewards of faithfulness.
RootsTech 2022 takes place virtually March 3-5 and presents an opportunity to learn about family history. Visit the church’s website or rootstech.org to learn more.
We want to know: What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
