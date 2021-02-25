Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Faith Lutheran Church will hold Sunday services, Feb. 28, in La Grande and 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m. The sermon will be drawn from the eighth chapter of Mark. In this reading Jesus explains about the things that would happen when they got to Jerusalem. Jesus assured the disciples that it was God’s plan that he would “rise again” to be victorious over the suffering that would occur.
Verse 32 says: “And He said this plainly. And Peter took Him aside and began to rebuke Him.” Humankind regularly looks for ways to avoid any kind of suffering, even when that suffering will bring great rewards. Jesus corrected Peter with some firm words: “you are not setting your mind on the things of God, but on the things of man” (verse 33). This is a correction that we can use in our lives.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — The subject of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 1 is Doctrine and Covenants Sections 20-22, which are revelations given to Joseph Smith on church organization and government.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally organized on April 6, 1830, by a small group of believers gathered in the home of Peter Whitmer Sr. in Fayette, New York. These sections teach about the fundamental doctrine and sacred ordinances that were taught then and still followed today.
RootsTech Connect, which is the world’s largest family history celebration, begins Thursday, Feb. 25, and will be virtual, and free, for all who would like to attend. Sessions will be recorded and available for viewing for the next 12 months. Visit www.rootstech.org to learn more.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will not worship in person this Sunday, Feb. 28, due to COVID-19.
A recorded worship service will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
A virtual Lenten service will be held via Zoon on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. A link for that service will be emailed Tuesday. Zion won’t worship in person again until a week after Union County is in the yellow zone of the state’s metrics. The church office also will be closed until then.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — Due to the coronavirus, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until at least mid-March. A link to a recorded worship service for Sunday, Feb. 28, will be posted to Facebook on Saturday.
There will be a Zoom Lenten midweek service on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m.
The link for the virtual service will be emailed on Tuesday.
