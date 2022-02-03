Sermon series explores transformation
ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Community Congregational Church, also known as the “Big Brown Church,” welcomes Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel, who is leading a sermon series about living and loving like Jesus. Pastor Craig’s Sunday sermon on Sunday, Feb. 6, will be “New Direction” and explore the first step to transformation, based on Scripture found in Mark and Isaiah. Worship is at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held at 9:30 am.
Recorded service may be viewed at any time
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for Holy Eucharist on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live and recorded for viewing at a later time. The link will be posted to the church’s Facebook page Saturday, Feb. 5.
Taking Jesus at his ‘Word’ yields amazing results
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Feb. 6, will expound on Luke 5:1-11, in which Jesus is calling some fishermen to follow him. The fishermen had been working hard and caught nothing. Jesus had been speaking the Word of God to them, and he told them to “put out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch” (v. 4). Simon Peter responded, “But at Your Word I will let down the nets” (v. 5), and they then caught so many fish that their nets began to break. Taking Jesus at his “Word” has amazing results.
Following the Divine service will be the First Sunday Potluck and then the monthly elders’ meeting.
Members encouraged to fast and donate
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Feb. 6 is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals and to donate the resulting savings to the Church for the support of the less fortunate. During the Sacrament Services members of the congregation will be sharing testimonies. Those who wish to support the people of Tonga impacted by the volcanic eruption may also choose to donate to the Church’s humanitarian fund.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 7 will be based on Genesis 12-17 and Abraham 1-2. The focus will be the Abrahamic Covenant and what it means to each of us. The Book of Abraham, which contain Abraham’s writing that were translated by Joseph Smith, provides information on his life and this covenant.
Worship service streamed to YouTube
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will offer in-person and online worship on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Feb. 5.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
‘Seek and you will find’ will be theme of sermon
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be “Keep on Asking” at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, Feb. 6. He will reflect on Luke 11:9-10: “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and masks are required.
