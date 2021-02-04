Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reminded that Feb. 7 is Fast Sunday, when we are encouraged to fast for two meals and donate the value of the meals to help the less fortunate.
Contact ward leaders for information on in-person worship services and meetings. Face coverings and social distancing are required at all gatherings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 8 is based on Doctrine and Covenants 12-13 and Joseph Smith-History 1:66-75 (which is found in the Pearl of Great Price). This lesson covers the time period when the Aaronic Priesthood was restored to the earth through Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery, and it focuses on the things we should ponder and learn from this historic event.
Anyone who is interested in working on family history should note that for the first time ever, the world’s largest family history celebration will be entirely virtual, and completely free, for all attendees. RootsTech Connect takes place Feb. 25-27. To learn more about the virtual event and to register, go to www.rootstech.org.
