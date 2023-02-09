Faith Lutheran service is followed by fundraising cake walk
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The sermon will continue looking at Jesus’ teachings from the Sermon on the Mount. He emphasizes the point that our word is to be carefully given and does not need further verification. Jesus commenting on the concept of being true to our word said, “Let what you say be simply ‘Yes or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil” (Matthew 5:37).
Following the Divine Service in La Grande will be the church’s annual cake walk with proceeds supporting a care center.
Zion Lutheran Church message focuses on following God’s plan
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, based on Deuteronomy 30:15-20 and Matthew 5:21-37, is titled “Following God’s Plan.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Finding our place in God’s world
ENTERPRISE — Bible study is held at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service follows at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church. Interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will continue a sermon series drawn from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. This week’s message, “What Tears Us Apart, Part 1,” will focus on Matthew 5:21-26 as we ask ourselves how we can find our place in God’s world.
Junior Church for children is offered during worship service
LA GRANDE — Worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. at La Grande First Christian Church on Sunday, Feb. 12. Junior Church will kick off this Sunday with the kids being dismissed at the appropriate time during the service. Pastor Archie’s message will include Elijah’s encounter with God on Mount Horeb in I Kings 19 and the first commandment found in Exodus 20. Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m., prior to the service.
The Staff Relations Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m.
Sunday morning book group to discuss ‘New Climate for Christology’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Deuteronomy 30:15-20 and Matthew 5:21-37, and is titled “Following God’s Plan.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
The book group, which meets in the downstairs library at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, is now discussing “A New Climate for Christology” by Sallie McFague.
Lesson materials, other resources are available on Gospel Library app
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the region, members of the congregation will speak during Sacrament meetings. Priesthood, Relief Society and youth meetings will be held during the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for individuals and families for the week of Feb. 13 is based on Matthew 5 and Luke 6. This lesson will focus on the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount and how lasting happiness comes from living the teachings of Jesus Christ.
All lesson materials, copies of the scriptures and many other resources can be found on the free Gospel Library mobile app. For up-to-date news on church events and activities visit the newsroom at www.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Roots Tech, the annual Family Search conference, is slated for March 2-4, and all are welcome to attend either virtually or in person. Go to www.familysearch.org/rootstech for more information and to register.
What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.