Faith Lutheran service is followed by fundraising cake walk

LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The sermon will continue looking at Jesus’ teachings from the Sermon on the Mount. He emphasizes the point that our word is to be carefully given and does not need further verification. Jesus commenting on the concept of being true to our word said, “Let what you say be simply ‘Yes or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil” (Matthew 5:37).

The Observer

