In adherence to the governor’s executive orders and out of concern for fellow congregants and the larger community, local churches have suspended all gatherings. The following churches submitted information to The Observer this week.
Summerville Baptist Church
Worship services are viewable via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/SummervilleBaptistChurchOregon. Sunday services are also posted on the church’s YouTube page and at www.summervillebaptistchurch.com.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Members may contact their Ward’s Priesthood leaders if they would like an opportunity to partake of the Sacrament in their homes.
Everyone is encouraged to use the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum for family and individual study. The lesson for next week, titled “Easter,” discusses the power of Jesus Christ’s atonement and resurrection.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, La Grande
Links to online worship will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
