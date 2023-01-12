Sermon will consider Andrew responding to John’s witness
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15, will recognize the Epiphany season, which uses several scripture readings in which John the Baptist’s witness is identified. His witness is recognized as him “shining his light” upon Jesus Christ to reveal Jesus as savior. John would proclaim, pointing to Jesus, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). The sermon will consider Andrew, who heard John proclaim this and ended up being one of Jesus’ 12 disciples.
Following the Divine service will be Faith Lutheran’s monthly church council meeting.
Stake youth activity planned for Jan. 14
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding ward conferences on Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Enterprise and La Grande fourth wards along with the young single adult branch. In other wards and branches, members of the high council will be speaking during Sacrament meetings, and Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 16 is based on John 1 with an emphasis on the relationship between Jesus Christ and his father, along with how through Christ we can maintain and strengthen our own personal relationship with our heavenly father.
There will be a stake youth activity on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Stake Center on Gekeler Lane from 6-8 p.m. for youth 14 and older. Check with local leadership for more information.
The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in the gym of the church building on Gekeler Lane in La Grande on Jan. 17-18.
Worship Committee to meet Jan. 16
LA GRANDE — La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for worship. Adult Bible study will be held before the service, at 9 a.m.
After the service, there will be an elders meeting. On Monday, Jan. 16, the Worship Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Annual members meeting will be held after service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship this Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, “Called,” will be based on Isaiah 49:1-7 and John 1:29-42.
The service will be followed by Zion’s annual meeting in the fellowship hall.
Sermon draws from Old and New Testaments
LA GRANDE — The worship service at the La Grande United Methodist Church will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The sermon is drawn from Isaiah 49:1-7 and John 1:29-42 and is titled “Called.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
How does faith impact your life?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience faith and spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
