Sermon will consider Andrew responding to John’s witness

LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15, will recognize the Epiphany season, which uses several scripture readings in which John the Baptist’s witness is identified. His witness is recognized as him “shining his light” upon Jesus Christ to reveal Jesus as savior. John would proclaim, pointing to Jesus, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). The sermon will consider Andrew, who heard John proclaim this and ended up being one of Jesus’ 12 disciples.

— The Observer

