Zion Lutheran service streamed live to YouTube
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will offer in-person worship on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Stake Fireside for youth set for Jan. 16
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Jan. 16, La Grande Stake High Council members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking in most wards on “The Greatest Possession,” a talk given by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland during the October 2021 General Conference. The exception to this will be the La Grande 1st and 2nd Wards, along with the Young Single Adult Branch, as they will be holding ward conferences with stake and ward leaders speaking during Sacrament Service. Sunday School will be held in all locations during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 17 is based on Genesis 5 and Moses 6, which discusses the posterity of Adam through many generations. Moses chapter 6 provides greater detail about Enoch and the teaching of gospel principles, and its importance, since the beginning of humankind.
On Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. there will be a Stake Fireside for all youth planning to participate in the August 2022 pioneer trek.
Pastor will speak from Ecclesiastes
LA GRANDE — “Eat, Drink and Be Merry” is the message at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, Jan. 16. Pastor Archie Hook will speak from Ecclesiastes 5:18-20: “It is appropriate for a person to eat, to drink and to find satisfaction in their toilsome labor.” Worship begins at 10 a.m.
God works through people to reveal himself
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, Jan. 16, Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon will consider the epiphany of Jesus’ first miracle of turning water into wine. He did this miracle with the obedient work of some servants who were asked to fill jars with water. “This, the first of His signs, Jesus did at Cana in Galilee, and manifested His glory” (John 2:11). God regularly works with and through people to manifest his glory. The Divine Service begins at 10 a.m.
Following the service will be the monthly council meeting in which options for congregational donations will be considered.
Join worship service in person or online
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live. The link to that stream will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 15, and can also be used to watch the service at a later time.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.