ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not hold in-person worship this Sunday, Jan. 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to a recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted to Facebook on Saturday. St. Peter’s will not be worshipping in person until at least March.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday, Jan. 17, will consider the friendship that Philip had with Nathaneal. Nathaneal struggled with certain details about Jesus Christ. Nevertheless, Philip continues to encourage and share with him about what was written in Scriptures, and urge him to find out more. Both of them were blessed by Jesus.
Following the Divine Service will be the monthly church council meeting. Items to be dealt with include finishing up business of 2020 as well as considering opportunities for 2021.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — Individual wards for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will return to in-person worship services Sunday, Jan. 17. Group sizes will be limited and the amount of time spent together will be condensed. Members will also be able to attend virtually if they prefer to participate from home. Contact your local ward leadership for meeting times and instructions.
The home-based “Come, Follow Me” lesson for individuals and families for the week of Jan. 18 will be on Doctrine & Covenants 3-5. This lesson focuses on the challenges faced by the young prophet Joseph Smith as he learned his duties and responsibilities through revelations regarding Martin Harris, Joseph’s father, and the lost 116 pages of manuscript for the Book of Mormon.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran will worship in person this Sunday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m., with an annual meeting to follow. A recorded worship service for Sunday also will be available on the church’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon. After this Sunday, Zion won’t worship in person again until Union County is in the yellow zone of the state’s metrics. The church office also will be closed until then.
