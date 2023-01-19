Sermon title is ‘Following Jesus’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Isaiah 9:1-4 and Matthew 4:12-23 and is titled “Following Jesus.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Worship services held in Union and Wallowa counties
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Jan. 22, will hold a service in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m. The sermon will look at occupations that God places before us to pursue. Matthew 4:18 says that Jesus saw “Simon (who is called Peter) and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea, for they were fishermen.” These men were actively involved in providing for their families and contributing members to their society. Jesus had a change of plans for them to be involved with providing the apostles teachings for the good of humankind. Scripture records that Peter and Andrew still had a passion for fishing even though they were called to a different full-time service.
Weekly lesson based on passages from books of Luke and Matthew
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Under the direction of the Stake Presidency, ward conferences will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, for the La Grande first and Baker Valley wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members of the congregations will be speaking during Sacrament services at the other wards and branches, with Relief Society, Priesthood and youth groups meeting during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 23 will be based on the third chapters of Matthew and Luke, along with the first chapter of Luke, all of which testify of the baptism of Jesus Christ, the gift of the Holy Spirit and God’s words of pleasure.
Jan. 22 worship service will include Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, “Following Jesus,” is based on Isaiah 9:1-4 and Matthew 4:12-23. Fellowship time will follow the service.
First Christian message will be drawn from Proverbs 16:9
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet Sunday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 a.m. for worship. Pastor Archie will preach on Proverbs 16:9. There will be a general board meeting after the service. Adult Bible study is held before the service, beginning at 9 a.m.
