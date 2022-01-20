Broadcast addresses senior missions
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the congregation will be speaking during Sacrament Services at the region’s Churches of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Jan. 23, and the second hour will be Priesthood and Relief Society meetings.
Also on Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. (PST) there will be a special regional broadcast for all senior members of the church with interest in serving a mission. Elder Gifford Nielson will preside and be joined by several area leaders. The link to this broadcast is www.churchofjesuschrist.org/broadcasts/languages/nac-senior-missionary-devotional/2022/01.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 24 is based on Moses chapter 7, which is a continuation of the record of Enoch, who is listed in Adam’s posterity in Genesis as one who “walked with God” (Genesis 5:22, 24). This is a record of how God’s followers successfully built Zion by becoming “of one heart and one mind … and there was no poor among them” (Moses 7:18).
Join worship service in person or online
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will offer in-person and online worship on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Recorded service may be viewed at any time
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live and recorded for viewing at a later time. The link will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Message drawn from Psalm 37
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) meets at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will raise the question, “What Are Your Heart’s Desires?” He will speak from Psalm 37:3-6: “Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land and enjoy safe pasture” (v. 3).
Jesus is the fulfillment of scripture
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Jan. 23, will examine Jesus as the fulfillment of scripture, drawn from Luke 4:16-30. In these verses Jesus is handed the scroll of the prophet Isaiah when he was in the house of worship on the appointed day, as was his custom. Jesus read a section of Isaiah and proclaimed, “Today this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing” (vs. 21). There will be a worship service in La Grande at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
This Sunday is Lutherans for Life Sunday. Lutherans for Life equips Lutherans and their neighbors to be Gospel-motivated voices for life.
SHINE Preschool, of Faith Lutheran Church, is recognizing Lutheran Schools’ Week, January 24-28. SHINE Preschool is one of 1,885 schools of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.